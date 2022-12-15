Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir joins FICA Board as an independent director

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) on Thursday announced that former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has joined its Board as an independent director, following a full Board meeting held via video conference.

Sana, who is now a commentator, has extensive experience in cricket as a premier off-spinner and leader of the Pakistan women's team and is considered one of the greatest women cricketers to have emerged from the country.

She has also held various ambassadorships and activist roles at not-for-profit organisations outside of cricket and holds degrees in Mathematics, Statistics and Economics.

"I'm excited to join FICA's leadership and to add a different perspective to the world players' body as it continues to grow, contribute to the game, and advocate for players," she said on her appointment to the FICA Board.

Sana joins FICA's eleven-person Board, including Tony Irish who was recently re-appointed as an independent director. "We are delighted to have someone of Sana's calibre join the FICA Board and know she will be able to contribute enormously at this important time for all players around the world. It's a significant and positive step for us to have a voice from Pakistan around our Board table," he said.

Sana also joins former international cricketers, Australia's Lisa Sthalekar, who is FICA President, and Ireland's Cecelia Joyce as other women in FICA's senior leadership. "Sana's experience and continuing presence in the game will be a great asset to FICA and players around the world, and we welcome her to the Board," said Lisa.

Sana made her international debut in 2005 and took 151 wickets at an average of 24.27 in 120 ODIs and 89 wickets while averaging 23.42 in 106 T20Is for Pakistan. Apart from that, she also amassed 1630 runs in ODIs at an average of 17.91 and 802 runs in T20Is while averaging 14.07.

She also captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs and 65 T20Is and has two Asian Games gold medals from the 2010 and 2014 editions of the multi-sport event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor