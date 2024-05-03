Rahul Gandhi Would Win by Huge Margin if He Contested Elections in Pakistan, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made strong remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, May 3.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's contesting from the Raebareli seat, Sarma responded, "Rahul Gandhi is very popular in Pakistan."

Sarma went on to criticize the Congress leader for filing a nomination from Raebareli, suggesting Rahul Gandhi should contest the election in Pakistan.

"Rahul Gandhi is very popular in Pakistan. If there is an election in Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi contests it, then he will win a huge margin of votes... We cannot defeat Rahul Gandhi in Pakistan... Rahul Gandhi would definitely win in Pakistan... How can that happen in India what Pakistan wants? Whatever Pakistan wants, the opposite will happen in India," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Congress announced Rahul Gandhi as the party candidate from Raebareli, the seat vacated recently by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, when she became a member of Rajya Sabha. Rahul is pitted against Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli. A sitting MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul is also seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from the seat that polled in Phase 2 of the general elections on April 26.