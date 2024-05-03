Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Raebareli (Watch)

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The constituency is scheduled to go to polls during the fifth phase of the general elections, slated for May 20th.

After extensive deliberation, the Congress party has decided to nominate Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhi family, to contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Gandhi family, will be contesting from Rae Bareli, a constituency that has been held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for the past two decades. Notably, this seat has also been previously represented by his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and his grandfather, Feroze Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and brother-in-law Robert Vadra, arrived at the Fursatganj Airport in Amethi ahead of the nomination filing. Their entourage included former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

