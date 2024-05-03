Congress Announces Lok Sabha 2024 Candidates: Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Raebareli, KL Sharma From Amethi

The Congress party has unveiled another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, revealing that Rahul Gandhi will once again contest from Raebareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma will vie for the Amethi seat.

The Congress released the list of the two candidates on May 3,the last date of filing of nominations for the two seats.The two seats that will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election on May 20.