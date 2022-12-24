Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi appointed interim chief selector of men's team

Lahore, Dec 24 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee on Saturday appointed former captain Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector of the men's team.

Afridi will be joined by his former Pakistan teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum in the selection committee, who will be in charge of the home series against New Zealand and could review the selections made for an already announced squad for the Test series, which will begin from December 26 in Karachi.

Haroon Rashid (member Management Committee) will be the convener of the three-member selection committee. The new PCB management committee, led by Najam Sethi, who took charge on Thursday, had earlier terminated the contract of chief selector Mohammad Wasim and disbanded all committees formed under the 2019 PCB constitution, which was revoked by the Pakistan government.

Afridi, the leg-spin all-rounder, played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20I from 1996 to 2018 in which he scored a total of 11,196 runs and took 541 wickets. He also captained the national side in 83 international matches. He was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2009 at Lord's.

"I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities."

"We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubt that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans."

"I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches," said Afridi in an official statement.

Razzaq, in a 17-year career for Pakistan from 1996 to 2013, played 343 international matches and scored 7,419 runs and took 389 wickets. He was also a member of the side that won the 2009 T20 World Cup at Lord's. Iftikhar, meanwhile, played a Test, 62 ODIs and two T20Is for Pakistan from 2004 to 2010.

"I welcome the interim Men's National Selection Committee and have no doubt that despite limited time, it will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand."

"Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent."

"So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern-day game. I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute to the side's success in the upcoming series," said Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee.

