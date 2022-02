Charu Sharma will replace IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who collapsed during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Charu was the CEO of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Twenty20 cricket team for the 2008 Indian Premier League but was forced to leave due to the team's poor performances. Even though the Royal Challengers officials said that Sharma resigned by himself, he contradicted them by saying that he was sacked by United Breweries Limited on behalf of Vijay Mallya, the team's owner.