IPL 2022: Simon Katich resigns as Sunrisers assistant coach after differences at mega auction

Simon Katich has quit as the assistant coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The resignation, as per a report in The Australian, came as a result of SRH reportedly going against their pre-auction plans in the IPL 2022 mega auction. While disagreement over auction strategy is one thing, Katich is also said to have been annoyed with the way the franchise has been managed of late.Tom Moody, former Australian Test player and a World Cup winner, took up the job of head coach at SRH having previously been their director of cricket. It was Moody who had brought Katich in as assistant coach. Katich has had coaching stints with a number of franchises in the IPL before. He has worked with both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the T20 league earlier.

This isn’t the first time that SRH has had issues regarding management. Last year, David Warner was left out of the playing XI, and eventually, the squad itself after inside problems in the team emerged. Head coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Brad Haddin also left the team last year. The team also had a terrible outing in the IPL 2021 season as they finished at the bottom of the table with just three wins in fourteen matches. The Sunrisers had only retained the likes of Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. At the auction, the franchise's most-expensive player turned out to be West Indies' wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. Some of the other big buys of the franchise were the likes of Romario Shepherd, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips.