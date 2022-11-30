Hugh Edmeades to conduct IPL 2023 auction, after 2022 fiasco

Hugh Edmeades will return as the auctioneer when the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction gets underway in Kochi on December 23 as per a sportstar report. Edmeades took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the IPL auction ever since. The British auctioneer collapsed on the floor when a bidding war was going on for Sri Lanka's all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The 60-year old suddenly fell on the stage, leaving the people present in the auction room stunned. As soon as the incident took place, he was given immediate medical attention and recommended rest thereafter.

While the medical staff attended to him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers requested Charu Sharma to fill in for Edmeades. Edmeades later returned to conduct the final phase of the auction amid loud cheers and a standing ovation from the franchises and the BCCI officials.Edmeades confirmed that he will be conducting the auction and will reach Kochi on December 21 via Dubai.“I am thrilled to have been asked by the BCCI to conduct the 2023 IPL auction and am excited about visiting Kochi for the first time,” Edmeades told Sportstar.An independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, Edmeades was associated with the iconic Christie’s for 38 years before going independent in 2016.

