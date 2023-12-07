Mumbai Indians drop cryptic post as Jasprit Bumrah follows franchise on Instagram

The speculations surrounding a possible rift between fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians, seem to have been put to rest. The speculations arose after Bumrah posted a cryptic Instagram story following the return of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans.

The cryptic story by Bumrah, which read, “SILENCE is sometimes the best answer,” fueled rumours of discontentment over Pandya's comeback to the Mumbai Indians. Fans interpreted the post in various ways, with a significant number speculating that Bumrah might not be pleased with the team's decision.

However, in what appears to be a response to the swirling rumours, the Mumbai Indians, two weeks ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on December 7th, posted a picture of Bumrah on Instagram with the identical caption: "SILENCE IS SOMETIMES THE BEST ANSWER." This move by the franchise seems to be an attempt to quash any notions of discord between Bumrah and the team. Additionally, Bumrah has started following the Mumbai Indians on Instagram.

Looking ahead, Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his return to the IPL in the upcoming season after missing the 2023 edition due to a back injury. Barring any unforeseen injuries, the ace fast bowler is gearing up for his next cricketing assignment, the Test series in South Africa later this month.

As the IPL 2024 auction approaches, the Mumbai Indians are preparing with a purse of 17.75 Crore and eight available slots, including four overseas slots. The franchise has released several players, including Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, and others. Notably, they acquired Hardik Pandya in a trade from Gujarat Titans, reinforcing their squad for the upcoming season.