Old video of Suresh Raina pleading with BCCI for permission to play in foreign league goes viral after IPL snub

Several renowned players went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, held earlier this month in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, all-rounder Suresh Raina was also one of them. Raina, who was listed at his base price of Rs 2 crore, was not acquired by any of the franchises. No teams showed interest in him either of the two-day auction event. Now, a old video of Raina, requesting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play in overseas T20 leagues like Big Bash League (BBL) or Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has gone viral.

According to BCCI guidelines, active male cricketers are barred from participating in overseas competitions, regardless of whether they have a national contract or close to national selection. “I hope the BCCI can get together with the ICC or with franchises and allow players who don’t have BCCI contracts to play in overseas leagues.' 'After being snubbed by CSK in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Raina, all of sudden, finds himself in a precarious situation. Raina has stopped playing domestic cricket for his state Uttar Pradesh and his sole focus was on representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the next few years but after the recent snub he has nowhere to go. Many believed the reason why CSK decided not to pick their former talisman was because of his old age and declining form. They felt he wouldn’t fit in their scheme of things going forward. Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 matches he has played, and is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history. 4687 of these runs were scored for Chennai in his 11 years of participation for the franchise, making him CSK’s top run-scorer. The team also highlighted that Raina has won 15 – Player Of The Match titles during his stint across 14 seasons of IPL.



