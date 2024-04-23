IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis’ Maiden Century Guides LSG to Victory Over Defending Champions CSK

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a six-wicket defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-scoring IPL 2024 encounter at Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, April 23.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored for his team with an unbeaten 108 off 56 deliveries, but it wasn't enough to secure victory. Opener Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply for 1 by Matt Henry in the first over. Despite the early setback, Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell provided a steady start, reaching 49 for 2 after six overs. However, Mitchell departed for 11 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja could only manage 16.

A crucial partnership between Gaikwad and Shivam Dube boosted the CSK run rate. Dube smashed a quickfire 66 off 27 balls, including powerful shots that electrified the crowd in the final overs. Their 104-run stand propelled CSK to a competitive total of 210 for 4.

Mohsin Khan, Matt Henry, and Yash Thakur each took one wicket for LSG, but Gaikwad's brilliance ensured a challenging target for the visitors.

Stoinis Scores Maiden IPL Ton to Clinch Victory

LSG's chase got off to a shaky start as opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a duck by Deepak Chahar in the first over. KL Rahul also departed early, scoring just 16 runs. Nicholas Pooran played a valuable knock of 34 runs, but the hero of the night was Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis smashed his maiden IPL century against CSK, scoring crucial runs when his team needed them most. He was ably supported by Deepak Hooda, as the duo guided LSG to victory in a thrilling final over. Matheesha Pathirana impressed with the ball for CSK, taking two wickets for 35 runs.