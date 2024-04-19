IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After LSG vs CSK Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) climbed the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after a convincing eight-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 19th.

LSG's win propelled them to fifth place, while CSK maintained their third-place position despite the loss. The top four teams at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs.

Top of the Table Standings Remain Unchanged

The top of the table remained unchanged, with Rajasthan Royals continuing their dominance at the number one spot. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad held onto the second and fourth positions, respectively, with Chennai Super Kings rounding out the top three.

The Points table in this IPL 2024.



Rahul Enters Orange Cap Race, Kohli Maintains Lead

In the race for the Orange Cap, awarded to the tournament's leading run scorer, KL Rahul of LSG climbed to fourth place with a total of 286 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli held onto the top spot with a commanding 361 runs, followed by Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (318 runs) and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (297 runs).

Purple Cap Sees Reshuffle, Bumrah Holds Onto Top Spot

The Purple Cap, awarded to the tournament's leading wicket-taker, saw some movement after the CSK-LSG clash. Mustafizur Rahman of Lucknow Super Giants re-entered the top five with 11 wickets, pushing Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed down to the fifth position with 10 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians maintained his position at the top with 13 wickets, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals with 12 wickets.

Here's The IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After LSG vs CSK Match:

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399 3 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123 6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.074 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133 8 Gujarat Titans 7 2 4 6 -1.303 8 Punjab Kings 7 2 4 4 -0.251 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the LSG vs CSK Match:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 7 361 72.20 147.34 113* Riyan Parag RR 7 318 63.30 161.42 84* Rohit Sharma MI 7 297 49.50 164.08 105* KL Rahul LSG 7 286 40.85 143.00 82 Sunil Narine KKR 6 276 46.00 187.75 109

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the LSG vs CSK Match: