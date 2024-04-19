LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 8 Wickets

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) treated their home fans to a dominant eight-wicket victory over the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Stadium on April 19.

KL Rahul's side secured their fourth win of the season, making the victory even sweeter for the home crowd.

Nicholas Pooran with the winning runs as #LSG register their 4️⃣th win of the season 🙌



They get past #CSK by 8 wickets with a comprehensive performance in Lucknow!



Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSKpic.twitter.com/rxsCoKaDaR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2024

LSG won the toss and elected to field. CSK's start wasn't ideal, with opener Rachin Ravindra dismissed for a duck by a superb delivery from Mohsin Khan in the second over. Although his partner, Ajinkya Rahane, began well, he was eventually dismissed for 36 runs. Power hitters Shivam Dube and Sam Curran failed to make a significant impact, falling quickly to LSG bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja then played a crucial role in helping CSK reach a respectable total. His unbeaten 57 off 40 balls anchored the innings. Krunal Pandya was instrumental for LSG in the middle overs, taking two wickets. The LSG pacers also bowled effectively, restricting the visitors' scoring rate.

Moeen Ali complemented Jadeja's fifty with a 30-run contribution, including some sixes. Together, they stitched together a 50-run partnership at Ekana, helping Chennai post a competitive 176/6. The total appeared solid on the given pitch.

The crowd eagerly awaited the arrival of MS Dhoni, who came to the crease with two overs remaining. Dhoni showcased his big-hitting ability with a boundary and a six off his first three balls, underlining his enduring form. His quickfire unbeaten 28-run cameo helped propel the visitors to a defendable total.

LSG Level with CSK

Chasing 177, LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul understood the task at hand and put pressure on the CSK bowlers. The hosts remained undefeated until the 15th over. While de Kock scored 54, skipper KL Rahul contributed a brilliant 82, ensuring LSG comfortably secured the two points.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis finished the job for LSG, calming any remaining nerves in the stadium. CSK, off-color with both bat and ball, suffered their third loss of the tournament. The win propelled LSG level on points with CSK in third place and significantly boosted their net run rate.