MS Dhoni Reaches 5000 Runs Milestone in IPL as Wicket-Keeper

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni continued to defy his age on Friday, reaching a significant milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Dhoni surpassed the 5,000-run mark as a wicket-keeper in the tournament.

The 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣m six that took us back to ‘1️⃣1️⃣! 🦁⏪#EndrendrumThala 🦁💛



pic.twitter.com/upI0ZyblcD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 19, 2024

This impressive feat was accompanied by a dazzling display of batting. Dhoni smashed a quickfire 28 runs off just 9 balls, showcasing his trademark power-hitting. He dominated the bowlers with his aggressive strokeplay, including a four and a six against Mohsin Khan, another six off Yash Thakur, and two boundaries to finish the innings. His 19 runs in the final over alone left the crowd in awe.

Dhoni's current form in the IPL is remarkable. He remains unbeaten this season, amassing 87 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 255. Notably, he has been particularly dominant in the 20th over, compiling 57 runs off 16 balls with four fours and six sixes for a phenomenal strike rate of 356.25.

Earlier, CSK opted to bat first but faced early pressure from Lucknow's pace attack. Ravindra Jadeja anchored the innings with a composed knock of five fours and a six, but top and middle-order failures threatened to derail their progress.

However, Moeen Ali's three sixes off Ravi Bishnoi (1/44) and a late surge by Dhoni swung the momentum back in CSK's favour. Mohsin Khan's expensive 19th over, conceding 15 runs, further aided their cause. CSK plundered 63 runs in the final four overs, ensuring they posted a competitive total.