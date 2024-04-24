WATCH: LSG Coach Jonty Rhodes' Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral After Player's Catch Mishap Against CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielding coach and cricket legend Jonty Rhodes won the hearts of cricket fans with a golden gesture for Yash Thakur during the high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Yash Thakur dropped Daryl Mitchell’s catch yesterday, and Jonty Rhodes didn't hesitate to rush from the dugout by the boundary to uplift his spirits.



LSG indeed is very lucky to have him as a fielding coach. pic.twitter.com/WT9zSYCGTj — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 24, 2024

In the second over of the match, Thakur made a potentially costly mistake as he dropped the catch of Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell, who returned to the lineup and replaced Rachin Ravindra, walked out to bat at No. 3 and was batting on just 4 when the uncapped LSG pacer spilled a chance from Mohsin Khan's bowling.

On seeing the youngster visibly dejected, Rhodes stepped out from the dugout and ran the full length of the Chepauk field to cheer up Thakur. Rhodes' long walk on the field was quickly noticed by cricket fans, and the video went viral on social media.

Rhodes, widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders to ever play the sport, has a long association with the IPL, having previously been the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Talking about the match, LSG breached fortress Chepauk in the 2024 IPL after registering a stunning six-wicket victory in what is CSK's first-ever defeat at home in the ongoing season. Inspired by a stunning knock of 124 in 63 balls by Marcus Stoinis, LSG chased down a target of 211, which is the highest successful run-chase completed in Chennai in IPL history. Stoinis also set the record for the highest score in the second innings of an IPL game in history. By virtue of the result, LSG has climbed to the fourth spot in the table and displaced CSK from the playoff positions. LSG has won five of their games in the 2024 IPL so far.