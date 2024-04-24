IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After CSK vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a record-breaking chase to topple the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 points table on Tuesday.

LSG chased down a daunting target of 211 in the final over, thanks to a magnificent 124-run knock by Marcus Stoinis. This win propelled them to fourth place, while Chennai slumped to fifth.

Ruturaj Rockets Up Run-Scoring Charts

Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his impressive form, scoring a century against Lucknow. This stellar performance propelled him to the second spot in the list of highest run-scorers for the season.

Samson Enters Top Five, Kohli Retains Orange Cap

Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals continued his consistent batting, scoring 38 runs against Mumbai Indians on Monday. This knock saw him break into the top five of the run-scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli tightened his grip on the Orange Cap, maintaining his lead as the tournament's leading run scorer despite Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Purple Cap Race Heats Up

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman entered the fray for the Purple Cap with a wicket against Lucknow. However, Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians remains at the top, despite going wicketless in their defeat against Rajasthan.

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore reached a significant milestone, claiming his 200th IPL wicket during the match against Kolkata. This feat sees him tied with Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the second-highest wicket tally in the competition.

Here's The IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs LSG Match:

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148 5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 3 8 +0.415 6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 8 -1.055 7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -1.477 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

Here's The IPL Orange Cap list after the CSK vs LSG Match:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 8 379 63.16 150.39 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 8 349 58.17 142.44 108* Travis Head SRH 6 324 54.00 216.00 102 Riyan Parag RR 8 318 63.30 161.42 84* Sanju Samson RR 8 314 62.80 152.42 82*

Here's The IPL Purple Cap list after the CSK vs LSG Match:

Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w Jasprit Bumrah 8 8 32.0 204 13 21/5 15.69 6.37 14.76 0/1 Yuzvendra Chahal 8 8 30.0 265 13 11/3 20.38 8.83 13.80 0/0 Harshal Patel 8 8 29.0 278 13 15/3 21.38 9.58 13.38 0/0 Mustafizur Rahman 7 7 25.0 230 12 29/4 19.16 9.20 12.50 1/0 Gerald Coetzee 8 8 28.3 288 12 34/4 24.00 10.10 14.25 1/0

