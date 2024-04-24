IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After CSK vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Published: April 24, 2024

IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After CSK vs LSG Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a record-breaking chase to topple the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 points table on Tuesday.

LSG chased down a daunting target of 211 in the final over, thanks to a magnificent 124-run knock by Marcus Stoinis. This win propelled them to fourth place, while Chennai slumped to fifth.

Ruturaj Rockets Up Run-Scoring Charts

Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his impressive form, scoring a century against Lucknow. This stellar performance propelled him to the second spot in the list of highest run-scorers for the season.

Samson Enters Top Five, Kohli Retains Orange Cap

Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals continued his consistent batting, scoring 38 runs against Mumbai Indians on Monday. This knock saw him break into the top five of the run-scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli tightened his grip on the Orange Cap, maintaining his lead as the tournament's leading run scorer despite Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Purple Cap Race Heats Up

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman entered the fray for the Purple Cap with a wicket against Lucknow. However, Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians remains at the top, despite going wicketless in their defeat against Rajasthan.

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore reached a significant milestone, claiming his 200th IPL wicket during the match against Kolkata. This feat sees him tied with Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the second-highest wicket tally in the competition.

Here's The IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs LSG Match:

Pos.TeamMat.WonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals87114+0.698
2Kolkata Knight Riders75210+1.206
3Sunrisers Hyderabad75210+0.914
4Lucknow Super Giants85310+0.148
5Chennai Super Kings8438+0.415
6Gujarat Titans8448-1.055
7Mumbai Indians8356-0.227
8Delhi Capitals8356-1.477
9Punjab Kings8264-0.292
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru8172-1.046

Here's The IPL Orange Cap list after the CSK vs LSG Match:

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHS
Virat KohliRCB837963.16150.39113*
Ruturaj GaikwadCSK834958.17142.44108*
Travis HeadSRH632454.00216.00102
Riyan ParagRR831863.30161.4284*
Sanju SamsonRR831462.80152.4282*

Here's The IPL Purple Cap list after the CSK vs LSG Match:

PlayerMInsOvsRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSR4w/5w
Jasprit Bumrah8832.02041321/515.696.3714.760/1
Yuzvendra Chahal8830.02651311/320.388.8313.800/0
Harshal Patel8829.02781315/321.389.5813.380/0
Mustafizur Rahman7725.02301229/419.169.2012.501/0
Gerald Coetzee8828.32881234/424.0010.1014.251/0

