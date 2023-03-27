Fourth edition of Lanka Premier League to start from July 31 onwards

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 27 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday that the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 31 onwards and will conclude on August 22 this year.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the conducting of the 4th edition of the Lanka Premier League from July 31 to August 22, 2023," said a statement from the board.

The five-team tournament will be played in three international venues. The current teams include Colombo Stars, Dambulla Aura, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons.

"We have decided to hold the tournament during July and August this year, as conducting the tournament during this period gives us the best possible opportunity to attract top international talent and also suits well with Sri Lanka's international cricket calendar," said Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League.

The shift of the LPL to the July-August period also marks the league's return to its originally planned window.

The Lanka Premier League is Sri Lanka's top-most T20 domestic competition with an international flavour.

Each team in the tournament will consist of 20 players, with 14 Sri Lankans and six overseas players.

The 2022 edition was held back in December 6-23 last year. Jaffna Kings won their second straight title by defeating Colombo Stars by two wickets in the final. They have won all three editions of the league, including 2020 edition as Jaffna Stallions.

