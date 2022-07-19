Graeme Smith appointed Commissioner of Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that former Proteas captain Graeme Smith will be the commissioner of South Africa's upcoming T20 league. Smith will be overseeing all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing) and developing what is anticipated to be a dynamic brand that showcases the strength of South African cricket. "Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket (DoC)," CSA said in a media release.

"His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League. Recognised for his leadership qualities and decisive, clear thinking, Smith will lead the League which, outside of CSA, has SuperSport as one of its major shareholders," the release added."I'm extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture. I'm deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can," Smith said about his new role."I'm excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product, one that can bring the much-needed investment into the game and provide new opportunities for players around the world and more importantly to our SA home grown talent. The response from stakeholders has been very positive thus far and we've made great progress in the initial stages," he added.Pholetsi Moseki, the chief executive of Cricket South Africa, called Smith the perfect candidate for the job. "His expert understanding of the local and international cricketing environment will ensure the League delivers a thrilling product that will change the face of South African cricket for the better. "This new league promises to make a significant investment into both professional cricket and development in South Africa, along with a positive socio-economic and tourism injection into the country. We are excited by the positive strides we have made so far and remain on track to deliver a league to inspire and entertain cricket fans around SA and the world," said Moseki.

