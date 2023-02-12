"Ground-breaking moment in the women's game": MI coach Charlotte Edwards on WPL auction

Ahead of the Womens Premier League (WPL) players' auction, the head coach of the women's team of Mumbai Indians, Charlotte Edwards said that she is looking at the tournament as a great opportunity to work with and groom the domestic Indian players.Apart from Charlotte being the head coach, Mumbai Indians head into the WPL with legends of the game in support staff. Former England captain is joined by legendary India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in a dual role of team mentor and bowling coach while Devieka Palshikaar has been signed up as a batting coach and Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya is the team manager.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Indian domestic players. I think there's going to be a lot of talent out there that's not been seen before. We're looking at various players and are ready for what's coming up on Monday," Charlotte told mumbaiindians.com.One of cricket all-time greats and a role model for young athletes, Charlotte believes that the Women's Premier League serves as a historic event in women's cricket."It feels like such a ground-breaking moment in the women's game. To be part of that first time, is very special. Very much looking forward to it and can't wait to see it all unfold and see how successful the tournament will be," she said.Former England cricketer also expressed her excitement of being part of the Mumbai Indians 'One Family'."It sounds amazing! I've followed Mumbai Indians for a number of years and to be the coach of the team now is something very special. The crowd here is great. It's a wonderful place to come and a wonderful place to play, can't wait," she said while talking about the MI Paltan.