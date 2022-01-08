Gunathilaka announces retirement from Tests to focus on white-ball cricket

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka announced his retirement from the Tests cricket on Saturday.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old batter retired from the longest format of the game in order to focus on the white-ball cricket. Gunathilaka played his last Test game in 2018 with his eight appearances bringing him 299 runs.

He hit two half-centuries, with a best of 61. His limited-overs career, however, has been more fruitful. In 44 ODIs, he has scored 1520 runs at an average of 36.19, while in T20Is, he has 568 runs in 30 matches at a strike rate of 121.62.

Gunathilaka along with Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella faced a one-year suspension from playing International Cricket, across all three formats, by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The three players faced the ban for breaching the bio-bubble protocols. SLC lifted the ban from the three players on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

