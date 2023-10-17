Sri Lanka Board lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka, cricketer eligible for selection

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has lifted the ban on cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, making him eligible for national selection again. The cricket board had imposed the ban on the batter after he was accused of sexual intercourse without consent during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Gunathilaka featured in the World Cup clash against Namibia and was dismissed for 0. He was subsequently ruled out due to injury, but was with the team in Australia.

Following the trial in the sexual case assault case, Gunathilaka was acquitted of all charges filed against him in the District Court of New South Wales, Australia. He returned to Sri Lanka earlier this month. After his arrest, the Sri Lankan cricketer was charged on four counts of rape. However, they were dropped by the prosecution before trial. He was only charged for "stealthing" - removal of a condom during sex without consent.. Gunathilaka pleaded not guilty and following a four-day long trial was eventually acquitted. Judge Sarah Huggett, who was hearing the cricketer’s case, concluded that, looking at the evidence, there was no chance for Gunathilaka to remove the condom since "that intercourse was continuous". The judge also disagreed with the prosecutors’ claims that the cricketer deliberately made incorrect statements when he was interrogated by the police.

According to the judge, Gunathilaka's answers might have been a result of "confusion, fatigue, a language barrier, and possibly memory." Gunathilaka was arrested last year on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup after a woman accused him of sexual intercourse without consent. He was under travel restrictions for 11 months in Australia. He was charged on four counts of rape, which were dropped by the prosecution before trial, and only one count of "stealthing" was taken up by the court." After careful evaluation of Mr. Gunathilaka's exoneration and with due consideration to his cricketing career and its impact on the cricketing ambitions of the nation, the Inquiry Panel, headed by Retired High Court Judge, Sisira Ratnayake, Mr. Niroshana Perera, Attorney at Law and Mr. Asela Rekawa Attorney at Law, unanimously recommended an immediate lifting of his cricketing ban, allowing him to resume regular cricket activities and return to national duty," the SLC media release stated.



