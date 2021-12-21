Haris Rauf to represent Yorkshire for 2022 season

Haris Rauf will represent Yorkshire during the 2022 county season. The fast bowler is set to join the club as part of a new partnership with Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars, which includes a player exchange programme between the two sides. Yorkshire allrounder Harry Brook was signed by the Qalandars in the 2021 PSL draft.The county also wants to "learn from and emulate Lahore Qalandars' Players Development Program (PDP)" which looks to scout and upskill players from across Pakistan. Qalandars have a similar partnership with Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars, a franchise that Rauf plays for and which also saw a young Syed Faridoun debut this time around.

"I am thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented Haris Rauf to our club," Darren Gough, interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket, said. "I am also excited by the opportunity to learn from the inspirational Players Development Program. I have spoken in the past about my passion for developing accessible pathways to cricket - for many people from a background like mine, cricket isn't seen as an option, with the associated costs and access to facilities creating real barriers to entry. This partnership is an opportunity to take the blueprint the Qalandars has developed to such a success and work with them to define how that can be used to provide access for potential players from across Yorkshire." Sameen Rana, the Chief Operating Officer of Lahore Qalandars, said: "We are incredibly proud of our Players Development Program and our wider team in Lahore. The Program has had an immensely positive impact on both our club and those involved. We are looking forward to working with Darren, Lord Patel and the team as they look to create an inclusive and welcoming culture for all at Yorkshire County Cricket Club."

