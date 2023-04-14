Harry Brook scores first century of IPL 2023

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 : Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook scored the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at Eden Gardens.

His blistering unbeaten knock of 100 came in just 55 balls. From the very first ball, he made his intentions clear and went on to unleash carnage in Eden Gardens. Even though spin has exposed a major flaw in his game, Brook still held on and went to achieve the milestone.

"I've had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do. My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I'm sure they'll all be very happy for me," said Harry Brook after the first innings of the match.

England's right-handed batter scored unbeaten century and quickfire fifty from captain Aiden Markram propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

For SRH, Brook slammed the first century of IPL 2023 and Markram scored 50 off 26 while youngster Abhishek Sharma played a quickfire knock of 32 in 17 deliveries. For KKR, Andre Russell bagged three while Varun Chakaravarthy claimed one wicket.

