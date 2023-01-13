"I can buy and sell u million times": Lalit Modi issues open threat to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to Instagram and asked former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi to not call him a fugitive. "Falling short I will not ask politely again," he added. Lalit further wrote, "As a young fly by night lawyer who buys judges I can buy and sell you million times...Refer to me as only Mr Modi. "Lalit Modi, who started the IPL surrounded by allegations of money laundering, has once again become the subject of discussions. In fact, he has openly threatened senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on social media. Lalit Modi has also written a long post sharing a picture of Rohatgi on his Instagram account.

He wrote - Respected Mr. Rohatgi ji, because I never used you - I did not have your number. I always have respect for you. But you only have disdain. It is my humble humble request to avoid calling me a fugitive ever in your life. You can be a short term lawyer and thus this profession makes you a comedian etc. If a court had said so, I would not have said anything. Simply saying I will not repeat this politely next time. We live in glass houses and in some countries we walk on the streets. Not all of us are safe. I was almost hit by a bus. That's why life is short.Modi continued, "So If it’s at all in your DNA of any humanity to talk with respect. In any proceedings at every party at every gossip session, I hope as I think you to be a decent man to do that. I don’t need favors or you to represent me ever. For that, I have the best Harish Salve. If you do decide to not take my advice then - u may not know I Am God’s Favorite child. He protects me.''

Lalit Modi further wrote- "As a young fly-by-night lawyer who buys judges, I can buy and sell u million times. Fight for your client as hard as you want but refer to me only as MR MODI. Take this as Very constructive advice. I have no problem with you joking or saying or reporting. You should know your Congress boss could not be brought with full might - You are like an ant to me. Lucky for you I like ants. So I won’t crush. But I promise I will pursue going after you in any court or all courts where ever it appears in print or electronic media globally - I know thou you are a part lawyer that gossips about his clients. I will not take that too heart. Jai hind.'' Mukul Rohatgi is an Indian lawyer and designated senior counsel, and was the 12th Attorney General for India. He was succeeded by K. K. Venugopal, whom he was also offered to succeed to hold the position again, but he declined. He had a tenure of three years as Attorney General, from 19 June 2014 to 18 June 2017.He is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. He has also served earlier as Additional Solicitor General of India. After graduating in law, he started practice under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, who later became 36th Chief Justice of India. He started working with him in the High Court and later started his own legal practice. He was designated as a senior counsel by the Delhi High Court on 3 June 1993. In 1999, he was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India for the Vajpayee government, an appointment that saw him shift base to the Supreme Court.