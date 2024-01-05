Supreme Court to Hear Trade Mark Infringement Case Over Whiskey Bottle Design

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a Special Leave Petition (SLP) regarding a trademark infringement case involving the alleged copying of the bottle design and packaging of Blender's Pride Whiskey by Imperial Blue Whiskey. Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi presented the similarities between the two products by unpacking sealed boxes of both whiskeys in court.

The petition argues that Imperial Blue's packaging and bottle design are deceptively similar to those of Blender's Pride, potentially causing confusion among consumers and harming the reputation of the older brand. Rohatgi reportedly highlighted specific elements such as the bottle shape, color scheme, and logo placement, arguing that they are intended to mimic Blender's Pride's established brand identity.

The Supreme Court's decision in this case could have significant implications for the whiskey industry and intellectual property law in India. If the court finds in favor of Blender's Pride, it could set a precedent for stricter enforcement of trademark protections and deter future instances of alleged copying.