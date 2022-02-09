Krunal Pandya sent a message to IPL franchises and said that they should put their money on him to win games. Krunal was part of Mumbai Indians from 2016 to 2021. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Krunal said that he can win games for his side and that he always plays to win championships. The left-handed batsman has won 3 IPL titles with MI.

"Krunal Pandya will win you games - 100%. It is not me being over-confident or cocky. It is just self-belief. I am a team man. I always play to win championships," he has told ESPNcricinfo.MI bought a little-known Krunal for Rs 2 crore. In 2018, MI shelled out a huge amount of Rs 8.8 crore to retain his services via the Right to Match (RTM) card.Krunal has entered the IPL auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore and will be one of the players to watch out for. The 30-year-old has 1143 runs and 51 wickets in 84 matches. The upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has seen the already existing franchises retain a few players while the new teams- Lucknow and Ahemdabad have confirmed their picks from the first draft. The auction is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.