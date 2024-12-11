Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' for New Signing Krunal Pandya During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans showed their enthusiasm and support for new signing Krunal Pandya by chanting his name during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As soon as Krunal Pandya took the field with Baroda, supporters in the stands began chanting “RCB, RCB.”A video capturing the crowd’s energy and cheers for Pandya has since gone viral on social media.

'RCB RCB' chants for Krunal Pandya in SMAT, Baroda vs Bengal match #SMAT2024pic.twitter.com/zDQ7wxhyQZ — RCB 12th Man Army (@rcbfansofficial) December 11, 2024

Pandya was acquired by RCB during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction in Jeddah. The all-rounder was released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the 2024 season and entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore. RCB secured his services for INR 5.5 crore after an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals (RR).