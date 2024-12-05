Baroda Smashes 349-5 Against Sikkim in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sets New Record for Highest T20 Total

Baroda shattered records in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 match against Sikkim by scoring a massive 349 for 5. The total is now the highest-ever score in T20 cricket history. Opting to bat first, Baroda showcased a breathtaking batting display led by Bhanu Pania, who smashed 134 runs off just 51 balls with five fours and 15 sixes.

The innings also featured crucial contributions from Shashwat Rawat, Abhimanyu Singh, Shivalik Sharma, and Vishnu Solanki. The milestone was achieved without star players Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Hardik missed the match while Krunal was not required to bat.

Baroda’s total broke the previous T20 record of 344 for 4 set by Zimbabwe against Gambia during the 2026 T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers. The team also set records for the most sixes in an innings with 37, surpassing Zimbabwe’s 27 sixes in the same match against Gambia.

Baroda scored 294 runs through boundaries, hitting 18 fours and 37 sixes. It marked the first time a team crossed the 300-run mark in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history.

Baroda openers gave a solid start before slipping to 108 for 2. However, Bhanu Pania and Shivalik Sharma continued the momentum against a struggling Sikkim bowling attack. Vishnu Solanki added fireworks down the order with a 16-ball 50, while Shivalik Sharma contributed 55 off 17 balls.

Sikkim bowlers endured a tough day as skipper Lee Yong Lepcha conceded 55 runs in two overs and Roshan Kumar gave away 81 runs in his four-over spell.