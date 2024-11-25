Krunal Pandya Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for INR 5.75 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 5.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 32-year-old, who played for Lucknow Super Giants last season, attracted bids from two franchises. Rajasthan Royals placed an opening bid of INR 4.80 crore but decided to withdraw. In the end, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made the winning bid to secure the all-rounder.

Pandya's IPL career began in 2016 with Mumbai Indians, where he played a key role in the team’s three title wins. His consistent performances with both bat and ball made him a vital asset. In his debut season, he scored 237 runs and took 6 wickets.

After moving to Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, Pandya continued to impress, scoring over 400 runs and taking 25 wickets in three seasons. His all-round skills will be a valuable addition to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming season.