ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The tournament will start on ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2024 05:51 PM2024-12-24T17:51:09+5:302024-12-24T18:07:08+5:30

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The tournament will start on February 19, 2025, and conclude with the final on March 9, 2025. Eight teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will compete in the final to determine the champion.

Groups for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh
  • Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan

Pakistan will play the opening match against New Zealand. India will begin their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh and face Pakistan on February 23. Their final group-stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2. All of India’s matches will be played in Dubai, as per the hybrid model agreed upon by the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The knockout stage will begin on March 4, the second semi-final taking place on March 5. The final will be played on March 9.

If India qualifies for the semi-finals, their match will be played as Semi-final 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Similarly, if Pakistan qualifies, their semi-final match will be played as Semi-final 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Additionally, if India reaches the final, the championship match will also be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Full Schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

DateMatchVenue
19 FebPakistan vs. New ZealandNational Stadium, Karachi
20 FebBangladesh vs. IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
21 FebAfghanistan vs. South AfricaNational Stadium, Karachi
22 FebAustralia vs. EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
23 FebPakistan vs. IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
24 FebBangladesh vs. New ZealandRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
25 FebAustralia vs. South AfricaRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
26 FebAfghanistan vs. EnglandGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
27 FebPakistan vs. BangladeshRawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 FebAfghanistan vs. AustraliaGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 MarSouth Africa vs. EnglandNational Stadium, Karachi
2 MarNew Zealand vs. IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
4 MarSemi-final 1*Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
5 MarSemi-final 2**Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
9 MarFinal***Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

