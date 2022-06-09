ICC clears Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl in international cricket following in independent reassessment at the ICC accredited centre in Lahore. His elbow flex was deemed to be under the permissable 15-degree level of tolerance.Hasnain, 22, was reported for a suspect action by umpire Gerrard Abood in January this year during his stint with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

He was suspended from bowling after his action was tested during the Pakistan Super League the following month. While Hasnain was allowed to continue bowling in domestic cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board asked him to focus on tweaking his action and appointed a high-performance coach Umar Rasheed to work with him. Hasnain then underwent reassessment of his bowling action on May 21 and the report was again verified by the Cricket Australia's independent experts, as required under the ICC regulations.