ICC outlines bio security protocols for U-19 men's cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council today outlined the bio security protocols that have been put in place ahead of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies to ensure a safe and smooth tournament as possible.

The ICC's priority is the health and safety of all participants and the communities in the West Indies, to create a setting that is safe from both a physical and wellbeing perspective with welfare of all participants being the key issue.

The ICC has set up a Biosafety Scientific Advisory Group (BSAG) headed by an independent chair in partnership with participating Members and host nation governments. BSAG will oversee all issues relating to biosafety through the tournament and will meet regularly, ensuring any COVID-19 related issues that arise are dealt with appropriately with independent expert scientific and medical advice.

"The ICC has planned a robust and proportionate biosafety plan for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 in partnership with Cricket West Indies and the four host country governments in line with global sports body best practice. We want the focus to be on the cricket and to ensure that it is played in a safe environment where players enjoy what for most of them is their first World Cup experience," said ICC Head of Integrity, Alex Marshall as per an official release.

"We are fully expecting a number of positive tests with regular testing of all participants, and that will be managed according to our biosafety plan and under the guidance of BSAG. Merely registering a positive PCR test result within a team will not result in the automatic postponement or cancelation of fixtures. The main principle is to continue playing with appropriate mitigations in place if it is safe, practicable and proportionate to do so. Thanks to our hosts and the teams for their commitment to delivering a safe World Cup," he added.

Teams, Broadcasters and Match Officials will have undertaken quarantine on arrival in the Caribbean, underpinned by diagnostic and surveillance testing and are now in Managed Event Environments (MEEs). The event is taking place across four countries and the MEE will be maintained in each and whilst teams are travelling.

( With inputs from ANI )

