ICC Ranking: India's Ravindra Jadeja becomes world's No.1 Test all-rounder

India's Ravindra Jadeja becomes world's No.1 Test all-rounder in latest ICC rankings after his heroics in Mohali with the bat and ball. Jadeja scored a sublime unbeaten 175* in the first innings to help India to a formidable 574/8 declared. He followed it up with a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka’s first innings, and the pick of the figures in the second innings too with 4/46.

This is the second time Jadeja has reached the summit of the Test allrounder rankings he was No. 1 for a week in August 2017. Jadeja also moved up three places to No. 17 on the bowling rankings, and from 54th to 37th on the batting table. Virat Kohli, who scored 45 in what was his 100th Test, moved up two spots on the batting rankings, to No. 5. Rishabh Pant, who hit a dizzying 96 off 97, moved up one spot to break into the top 10. The Saurashtra all-rounder after the test series will soon be seen in action in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.