ICC thanks Cricket South Africa for successful hosting of two Women's T20 World Cups

The International Cricket Council has thanked Cricket South Africa for the successful hosting of two Women's T20 World Cups.

The first ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup took place in January which showcased the future stars of our sport, delivering some memorable performances over 16 days of competitive cricket with India being crowned the inaugural champions.

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup started 12 days later delivering a uniquely African celebration creating a long-term legacy for women's cricket in South Africa and inspires a new generation of girls and boys who want to play for and support the Proteas, as Australia won the trophy for the sixth time.

The five wonderful venues of Benoni, Cape Town, Gqeberha, Paarl and Potchefstroom hosted two months of exciting cricket.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said, "We are delighted to have successfully delivered two Women's T20 World Cups that have continued to build the momentum in the women's game. Both events have created a wonderful legacy for women's cricket in South Africa, with fans turning out in force to support the game. I'm sure there are so many young girls in South Africa now who will have been inspired by the players they got to see, particularly the Proteas!

"I'd like to thank Cricket South Africa and the Local Organising Committee for delivering back-to-back World Cups, across five great venues. Thank you must also go to the Match Officials and to the ICC staff for delivering two global cricket events in quick succession," he added.

"Finally, congratulations to India for being crowned the first U19 Women's T20 World Cup champions and Australia for claiming their sixth title in the senior event. Congratulations must also be extended to hosts South Africa for reaching their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Final," Barclay concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

