ICC U19 WC: Ravi Kumar, Raghuvanshi shine as India defeat B'desh, to clash against Australia in semis

A spirited bowling performance backed up by a quality knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped India defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Super League quarterfinal of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Saturday.

With this win, India will now lock horns against Australia in the Super League semi-final on Wednesday, February 2.

Chasing 112, India got off to a bad start as the Yash Dhull-led side lost opener Harnoor Singh (0) in the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed got together at the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers.

Raghuvanshi and Rasheed put on 70 runs for the second wicket and the partnership was finally broken in the 21st over as Ripon Mondol got the better of Raghuvanshi (44) and this brought skipper Yash Dhull to the middle. Soon after, Rasheed (26) and Siddarth Yadav (6) also perished and India was reduced to 82/4 in the 24th over.

In the end, skipper Dhull (20*) and Kaushal Tambe (11*) guided India to a five-wicket win with 19.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped India bowl out Bangladesh for just 111 inside 38 overs. Sent into bat first, Bangladesh colts got off to the worst start possible as India pacer Ravi Kumar took three wickets in no time and Bangladesh was reduced to 14/3 in the eighth over.

Mahfijul Islam (2), Iftakher Hossain Ifti (1) and Prantik Nawrose Nabil (7) all failed to leave a mark with the bat. No Bangladesh batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul and it was only SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) who showed some resistance with the bat. In the end, Bangladesh was bowled out for 111.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 111 all out (SM Meherob 30, Aich Mollah 17, Ravi Kumar 3-14); India 117/5 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Shaik Rasheed 26; Ripon Mondol 4-31).

( With inputs from ANI )

