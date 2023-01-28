ILT20: Sharjah Warriors-Abu Dhabi Knight Riders game moved from Sharjah to Dubai

Dubai, Jan 28 Due to the heavy rain experienced across the UAE over the past few days, the match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders has been moved from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to the Dubai International Stadium.

The match begins at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday.

After the competition of the game between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the Dubai Capitals will take on Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium.

