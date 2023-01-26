'I'm about 80% fit': Jofra Archer ready for England comeback after lengthy injury layoff

New Delhi, Jan 26 Fast bowler Jofra Archer is raring for his England comeback after a long injury layoff as he said that he is 80 per cent fit and hopeful of replicating his 2019 World Cup and Ashes performance.

Archer is in Bloemfontein as part of England's 14-man squad for a three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting from Friday. The talented paceman will play for England for the first time since 2021 having seen his career stalled by elbow and back injuries.

"Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019. We've got again a 50-over World Cup and an Ashes in the same year so more of the same. There's no reason to look back. I've done my time and I'm here now. That's the most important thing. I'd probably say I'm about 80%. Just some fine-tuning now. I know whenever I'm fully fit, I don't think there's much that can stop me, it's just a matter of when that was going to be," ESPNCricinfo quoted Archer saying ahead of the opening game of the series.

Archer made his competitive return to cricket earlier this month in South Africa's T20 league, where he claimed eight wickets in five matches.

"Playing cricket again for the first time a few weeks ago, I'm still riding off that wave of emotions right now. Hopefully in two days it can go up another level. It's just been good to play cricket and actually not have to worry about if my body's going to give way. I think that was the most important tick for me so far," he added.

The 27-year-old's injury break has led to doubts over his future in the longest format but the speedster is targeting an Ashes series this summer.

"I need to spend the next two, three or four months fine-tuning my body, making myself a bit more resilient. Let me sort that out first and then I can look forward to holding the red ball in my hand again."

