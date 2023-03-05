I’m Recovering From Nothing: Deandra Dottin Reacts After Gujarat Titans Replaces Her from WPL

Ahead of the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League, which took place on Saturday between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, the clouds of controversy had somewhat obscured the vision of the GG franchise. Before the match, it was reported that the star recruit, Deandra Dottin, who was picked at Rs.60 lakhs in the auction has been ruled out of the tournament. While Injury was the talking concern behind the departure, it turns out to be something different as the West Indies' all-rounder quashes injury remarks.

Dottin took to Twitter to deny injury being the reason behind her ruling out of the tournament. Here's what she wrote, "I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I'm recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you."

Dottin was bought by GG for Rs. 60 lakhs at last month's auction, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) also showed interest in buying her. Dottin had entered the auction for a base price of Rs. 40 lakhs. GG's signing of Garth, an Australian all-rounder, added to their mostly Australian core. The team is led by star opening batter Beth Mooney, and their head coach is former Australian captain Rachel Hayes. Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj serves as their mentor.GG's line-up includes Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who is one of the joint-second most expensive players in the league along with Nat Silver.