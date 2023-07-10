Inaugural edition of Lanka T10 to start in December 2023

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 League will be held from December 12 to December 23, 2023.

The tournament, which was initially planned to be held in June 2023, was shifted to December, as SLC deemed the 'December window' as the most appropriate to conduct the league, as the timing will complement Sri Lanka's Domestic and International Cricketing Calendar.

Lanka T10 League, Sri Lanka's newest addition to its annual cricket calendar will feature some of the finest international stars along with Sri Lanka's top international stars.

The action-packed competition will also provide opportunities for the brightest young talents in the country to mix, mingle, and play along with international stars.

"I am extremely confident that this tournament will become a success story and help Sri Lanka Cricket keep abreast with the evolving trends of the game," said Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The tournament will feature six men's teams and four women's teams, covering regional cricket epicenters, with each team consisting of a squad of 16 players, along with six foreign players.

"We are thrilled to bring the exciting brand of T10 cricket to Sri Lanka, and we thank SLC for their support. This league is much more significant as it is licensed by a full popular member like SLC " Shaji ul Mulk, Chairman of TTen Global Sports, representing the Event Rights Partner.

The matches will be played in some of Sri Lanka's top international cricket venues and under lights.

