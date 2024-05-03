WhatsApp Banned?: A Step-by-Step Guide To Unblock Your Number And Account

In today's interconnected world, WhatsApp has emerged as a cornerstone of communication, facilitating interactions with loved ones and professional collaborations alike. Its ubiquitous presence renders a banned WhatsApp account a formidable setback, akin to a distressing ordeal. However, amidst this predicament, there exists a glimmer of hope – WhatsApp extends avenues for the recovery of inadvertently banned accounts. In this article, we delve into the systematic process of restoring access to your erroneously blocked WhatsApp account.

Multiple users on WhatsApp have reported and blocked accounts, prompting concerns of potential bans by the platform. Instances of banned accounts have arisen due to various reasons, including the use of unauthorized versions such as WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp. Users encountering a message indicating such actions should take note of potential consequences.

If you've received a notification stating 'This account is not permitted to use WhatsApp,' here's a detailed walkthrough on how to regain access to your banned WhatsApp account:

Method 1: Reinstall WhatsApp

Step 1: Delete your WhatsApp account.

Step 2: Re-download the app from the app store.

Step 3: Re-register your number on WhatsApp using the 6-digit security code.

Note: While this method may not always be successful, if your account remains banned, you can retry after 30 days.

Method 2: Request a Review

To request a review on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp.

Enter the blocked number and tap on Next.

Tap 'Support' and enter the 6-digit verification code.

Fill out the review application.

Upload supporting information if necessary.

Note: WhatsApp reviews only one number per appeal.