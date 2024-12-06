IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls for 1st Ball Duck To Mitchell Starc In his Debut Pink Ball Match (Watch Video)

India's second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Adelaide got off to a rocky start on Thursday as young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. The dismissal left India reeling early in their innings. Jaiswal, has been in good form leading up to the series. This was a major blow to India's top-order, as the left-handed opener had been expected to play a key role in providing a solid foundation for the team in what promised to be a tough contest.

Jaiswal had a long chat with Rahul and rightly decided against the review. "You're bowling too slow," were Jaiswal's words to Starc in the previous Test. Falls for a golden duck against the same bowler today. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the Day-Night second Test in Adelaide. Rohit, who returned to the side after missing the opening game, also included Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Playing XI.

The trio came in the place of Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Australia made only one change to their side as they roped-in pacer Scott Boland in the place of Josh Hazlewood. Rohit Sharma, returning to the side from a brief paternity break, has taken the tough call of pushing himself down the order to accommodate K L Rahul at the top.

