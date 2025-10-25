IND vs AUS: India Bowl Out Australia for 236 in 3rd ODI; Harshit Rana Takes 4 Wickets (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Harshit Rana produced a fiery spell to dismantle Australia and leave them struggling at 236 in the third ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rana finished with figures of 4 for 39 in 8.4 overs on a batting-friendly pitch.

Rana’s performance came under pressure, as questions surrounded his place in the team. He silenced critics by jolting Australia’s batting with key breakthroughs.

Australia’s stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head began aggressively in the powerplay. Head reached 3,000 ODI runs but was soon caught at backward point off Mohammed Siraj for 29. Marsh scored 41 before being bowled by Axar Patel.

Matthew Short fell to Virat Kohli at 30, while Alex Carey survived a drop by Prasidh Krishna but was later caught by Shreyas Iyer off Harshit Rana for 24. Iyer appeared injured while taking the catch and received on-field treatment.

India’s bowlers dominated the middle overs. Washington Sundar trapped Renshaw for 56, and Rana removed Mitchell Owen and Josh Hazlewood. Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Starc for 2. Rana wrapped up the innings by dismissing Cooper Connolly and Hazlewood in the 47th over.

Scorecard: Australia 236 all out (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41; Harshit Rana 4-39) vs India.