IND vs SA 5th T20I: Aiden Markram Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against India; Sanju Samson In As Shubman Gill Ruled Out – Check Playing XIs

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to field first in the fifth and final T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, 2025. India lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win will give the hosts their 14th straight T20I series victory. South Africa can only draw the series with a win after the fourth match in Lucknow was abandoned without a toss due to heavy fog.

India made three changes to the side that won the third T20I in Dharamsala. Jasprit Bumrah replaced Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar came in for Kuldeep Yadav, while vice-captain Shubman Gill was ruled out after picking up a niggle in Lucknow, which allowed Sanju Samson to return to the side.

Markram said South Africa decided to bowl first as the surface looked like it could produce dew later in the evening, which would help the ball come on to the bat. "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on and ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje," he said after winning the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team would have preferred to bat first as the pitch looked good for scoring. "We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in," SKY said.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.



🔁 One change for the Proteas as Dewald Brevis comes in for Tristan Stubbs.



Here’s how we line up for today’s colossal game 🇿🇦💪#Unbreakablepic.twitter.com/5H1EE1l7yD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2025

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh