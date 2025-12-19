IND vs SA 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the fifth T20I of the South Africa tour of India 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, 2025. India lead the five-match series 2-1 and a win will give the hosts their 14th straight T20I series victory. South Africa can only draw the series with a win after the fourth match in Lucknow was abandoned without a toss due to heavy fog. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Fifth T20I – India vs South Africa

Date: Friday, December 19

Time: 7:00 pm IST

Toss: 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.



🔁 One change for the Proteas as Dewald Brevis comes in for Tristan Stubbs.



Here’s how we line up for today’s colossal game 🇿🇦💪#Unbreakablepic.twitter.com/5H1EE1l7yD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2025

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh