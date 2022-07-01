India name squads for white-ball series in England, Arshdeep receives maiden call

Rohit Sharma will return to captain the side after failing to recover from Covid-19 in time for the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant – all members of the Test squad – will be rested for the first T20I of the series, which begins on 7 July, just two days after the scheduled fifth day of the Birmingham Test. These players have been named in the squad for the final two T20Is.

Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh will be a part of the squad for the first T20I before making way for the second and third T20Is.Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all been retained in the T20I squads following the two-match series against Ireland. The ODI squad marks the return of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, while Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are all included.KL Rahul, currently recovering from a groin injury, misses out from the squads altogether. The white-ball series will start on July 7 in Southampton and conclude on July 17 in Manchester.

