Arshdeep Singh reveals who inspired him to join Kent county club

Kent [UK], June 11 : Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is making his debut for English county Kent against Surrey in the County Championship, revealed that his Team India coach Rahul Dravid inspired him to join the club.

Kent and Surrey are playing their County Championship Division one match on Sunday at Canterbury.

"Feeling happy and excited to be here, to be a part of such a great franchise. It is a great county with a rich history as I have been told by people back home. It feels like home. It is just colder than home," said Arshdeep in a video posted by the club ahead of the match.

"Why Kent? A lot of this goes to Rahul Dravid, he told me about the history of this club and that he represented this club as well. I want to play because of that as well, he has inspired a lot of youngsters back home. This inspired me join Kent as well," added the young pacer.

Dravid had a solid stint with the county back in 2000. In 16 first-class matches, including one tour game against Zimbabwe, he scored 1,221 runs at an average of 55.50, with two centuries and eight fifties. He also took 14 catches and four wickets with the team during his stay.

Back in March, the pacer signed a short-term deal with Kent.

"Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that India international bowler Arshdeep Singh will be available to play for the county in five County Championship matches between June and July, subject to regulatory approval," said the club in a statement.

A left-arm swing bowler who plays his domestic cricket for Punjab, the 24-year-old burst onto the scene in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), before making his T20I debut in England last Summer.

Arshdeep has played three ODIs, in which he has not taken a wicket. In 26 T20Is, he has taken 41 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.39. His best bowling figures in the format is 4/37.

He has also played seven first-class cricket matches, in which he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 2.92, with best bowling figures of 5/33.

