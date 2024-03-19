Samit Dravid Cut Shot Video: Rahul Dravid's Son Plays His Father’s Trademark Shot During Lancashire vs Karnataka Pre-Season Tour | Watch

Samit Dravid, son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, recently displayed a glimpse of his father's elegance on the cricket field with a stunning cut shot during Match 4 of the Lancashire vs Karnataka Pre-Season Tour at Alur KSCA Stadium. The video of his shot went viral on social media platforms, with fans and netizens praising the young talent's skills.

Known for his impregnable defence and match-winning performances, Rahul Dravid, the current Indian head coach, has left an indelible mark on the cricketing world with an illustrious career spanning 164 Tests and 344 ODIs. His transition from player to coach has been seamless, marked by guiding the India U19 team to World Cup glory in 2018 and taking charge of the senior team in November 2021.

While Rahul continues to shape the future of Indian cricket from the coaching sidelines, his son Samit Dravid is making waves in the Lancashire vs Karnataka Pre-Season Tour.

Earlier in January, Rahul Dravid, during an interview on JioCinema spoke about working with Samit. When asked whether Dravid senior also coaches Samit, the India head coach stated it is "difficult" to play both roles together.

"I don't coach my son Samit as playing the two roles (a parent and a coach) is difficult. I am happy to be a father. I also don't know what I am doing in that role (laughs)," Dravid had said.