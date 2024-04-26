Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Cast Vote in Bengaluru (See Tweet)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 : Former Indian skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and urged people to come out and vote. After casting his vote, Dravid spoke to the media and said, "Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy."Dravid's former teammate and legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also exercised his voting rights in Bengaluru."#Vote #Indiaelections2024 #Karnataka #bengaluru," tweeted Kumble.

Watch: Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid casts his vote in Bengaluru for the Second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/MvR7EbubDq — IANS (@ians_india) April 26, 2024

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats on Friday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka, which contributes 28 seats in 543-member Parliament, will witness polling in two phases in which voting will be held on 14 seats today - Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar. Karnataka, saw the BJP securing 25 seats out of 28 seats in the 2019 elections.

This time, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats. The three constituencies contested by JDS are part of the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar. Voting began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm. The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.

