Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Fakes Identity, Kills Husband to Grab 18 Acres of Land

In a crime that mirrors a television thriller, police have uncovered the shocking murder of 45-year-old Indra Kumar Tiwari from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The victim was lured into a fake marriage trap orchestrated by Sahiba Bano and her husband Kaushal Kumar, who were inspired by crime serials. Posing as “Khushi Tiwari,” Sahiba used fake identity documents to deceive Indra, who was looking for a bride. She initiated contact on social media, gained his trust, and planned a sham wedding to seize his wealth. What followed was a cold-blooded conspiracy to rob and murder him for his land and savings.

After gaining Indra Kumar’s trust, Sahiba and Kaushal convinced him to travel alone to Gorakhpur for a wedding on June 4. Kaushal pretended to be her brother and even visited Indra’s home in Jabalpur to make the proposal seem legitimate. On reaching Gorakhpur, the couple took Indra to a hotel in Kushinagar district. There, a fake wedding ceremony was performed. Later, they gave him food laced with sleeping pills. When he became unconscious, the accused drove him to Sukrauli, where they stabbed him to death and dumped his body near a drain.

The body was discovered on June 6 near Majhna Nala in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. With no identification on the body, police formed three teams to investigate the murder. They used digital footprints and missing person reports to trace the victim back to Jabalpur. Indra’s family had already filed a missing report, which helped identify the body. His relatives suspected foul play after failing to contact him post his departure to Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, the accused woman was using his phone to mislead his family, posing as Indra to buy time after committing the crime.

During interrogation, Sahiba Bano confessed to her real identity and detailed the plot. She admitted to marrying Kaushal earlier and living in Gorakhpur on rent. The idea to trap Indra stemmed from a viral video in which he spoke about his 18-acre land and trouble finding a bride. Seeing this as an opportunity, the couple hatched a plan to use fake love, marriage, and ultimately murder to gain his property. Along with an accomplice, Samsuddin, they murdered Indra, looted his valuables, and attempted to erase all traces of the crime. However, CCTV footage and call records helped crack the case.

The police arrested all three accused — Sahiba Bano, Kaushal Kumar, and Samsuddin — and recovered key evidence including Indra’s Aadhaar card, jewelry, mobile phone, and cash. The trio now faces charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and fraud. Kushinagar SP Santosh Kumar Mishra confirmed that the crime was a premeditated act aimed at seizing Indra’s property through a fake marriage. The case serves as a grim reminder of how cyber deception and social media manipulation are increasingly being used in crimes of greed. Police have urged the public to verify identities and not travel alone for such commitments.