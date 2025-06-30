Paresh Rawal Returns in Hera Pheri 3, Baburao Reunites with Raju and Shyam!

In a recent interview, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that he is back as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3. In May 2025, the actor had opted out of the movie. After that, he was sued by Akshay Kumar’s production house. The production house sued him and asked for compensation of Rs 25 crore for sabotaging the movie. After returning 11 lakhs with interest, the actor has now confirmed that he will be working in the film. In the interview, he said that there is no controversy around the film and he has joined his 'friends for many years', Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, in Priyadarshan’s movie.

The Baburao Ganpatrao Apte of the Hera Pheri franchise is an iconic character loved by many. Paresh Rawal who plays the character of Baburao in the film, told Himaanshu Mehta in a podcast, "Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai (No, there is no controversy). I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and give them the film). So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin (Everyone should come together, work hard). It is all resolved now," he explained.

When the host reconfirmed about the third part of the movie, in making will be out soon, Paresh Rawal said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (The film was being released earlier as well), but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative people, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 is scheduled to start in January 2026.